Private banking awards national winners 2025: Bulgaria

Best international private bank: UniCredit Bulbank

UniCredit Bulbank demonstrated strong financial performance and made notable enhancements to its product offering over the review period.

Despite a challenging national interest rate environment, the bank achieved 17.6% year-on-year growth in total financial assets in September 2024. In addition, it saw mutual fund investments surge by 55% year on year over the same period, with investments reaching a record high of 68% of total client assets.

The team focused not only on increasing clients’ assets but also on protecting the wealth of future generations, working on some occasions with its third generation of private banking clients.

Strengthening its succession planning efforts, the bank upskilled its private bankers in this area and hosted dedicated events on wealth transfer and unit-linked insurance.

Another key priority for the bank is enhancing its environmental, social and governance (ESG) initiatives.