CEE’s best private bank 2025: OTP Private Banking

Guided by regional expertise and a coherent strategy, OTP Private Banking has built a far-reaching private banking network that emphasises comprehensive advisory solutions, streamlined operations and strong client rapport.

Over the past several years, OTP Bank has focused on refining its private banking model by drawing on extensive regional knowledge. As part of this strategy, the bank consolidated its markets, investment and private banking services at a group level under the umbrella of its newly established global markets directorate, led by Attila Bánfi. By unifying a range of services, OTP Bank maximises synergies that strengthen its overall service offering.

OTP Private Banking is a core business under this new structure, operating across nine countries in Central and Eastern Europe, and serving more than 32,800 clients with a portfolio totalling approximately €10.1 billion ($10.9 billion) in assets.

Attila Bánfi

The private bank benefits from the new structure by delivering ever-more complex and varied investment advisory services backed by an expanded product range, ongoing knowledge exchange and a proactive approach to client engagement.

