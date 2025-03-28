Private banking awards national winners 2025: Czech Republic

Best private bank: CSOB Private Banking

With a 31% share of the Czech market, CSOB Private Banking experienced client growth of 8% and a 32% rise in net new assets in 2024.

In the first quarter of 2024, the bank expanded its alternative investments by launching a residential real estate fund focused on Prague apartments for rent; CSOB Private Banking is the first bank to offer such a product. Additionally, the bank broadened its private equity offerings through strategic partnerships with renowned managers including Blackstone and Schroders.

To enhance its service delivery, the bank recently implemented robotised portfolio screening. This innovative technology allows for the efficient assessment of portfolios based on selected parameters, eliminating the need for manual examination of the entire portfolio.

In addition, the bank introduced advanced capabilities to its digital assistant, KATE. The customisable assistant now offers a range of services, including organising client meetings, adjusting debit card limits and providing updates on maturities and redemptions.