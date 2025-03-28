Private banking awards national winners 2025: Croatia

Private banking awards national winners 2025: Croatia

March 28, 2025

Best international private bank: Raiffeisen Private Banking

Raiffeisen Private Banking excels as a one-stop shop for asset allocation and wealth management in Croatia.

The bank offers a wide range of products and services, such as client account management, investment products, saving solutions and credit cards, along with integrated financial advisory services that meet the varied needs of clients.

By the end of September 2024, assets under management had grown by 26.3% year on year, while net new assets increased by 18.6% over the same period.

Supported by an expert team of licenced private bankers, Raiffeisen ensures its services are fully MIFID II compliant.

The bank’s Financial Advisory Tool is used to service the bank’s entire client base. It is used to assist client advisory while meeting MIFID II rules, as well as for the automation of investment advisory processes, distinguishing the bank from its competitors.

