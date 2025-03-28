CEE’s best international private bank 2025: UniCredit

In a year defined by dynamic progress and forward-thinking strategies, UniCredit delivered impressive growth figures, complemented with tangible progress in client service and innovation.

In Hungary, the bank reported total client assets of Ft480 billion ($1.3 billion) in 2024, a 12% year-on-year increase, driven by strategic client acquisition and retention efforts. In another core market, Bulgaria, the bank registered a 29% market share in the high-net-worth (HNW) segment, supported by a strong annual growth in HNW clients and in financial assets under management.

UniCredit has prioritised innovative investment solutions to mitigate risks and enhance returns. In Hungary, the bank proactively shifted client investments from HUF to EUR to hedge against currency volatility, while expanding its structured product portfolio with over 10 new offerings tailored to local demand. UniCredit Bulbank’s adoption of a proprietary investment architecture fuelled a 55% surge in mutual fund investments and a 12% increase in unit-linked insurance products.