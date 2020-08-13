Special country risk survey: Lebanon on the ropes after Beirut explosion

The destroyed port in Beirut

The impromptu special survey shows Lebanon’s total risk score downgraded further to less than 22 points out of a maximum 100, pushing the country deeper into the lowest of the five tiers containing the world’s worst default risks, to 164th out of 174 countries.

That puts it on a par with Yemen, Venezuela and Sudan in the global risk rankings:

Lebanon’s fall from grace is nothing short of dramatic for a country with such huge potential in a region where failed states are now becoming only too commonplace.

The risk score has fallen by more than 13 points in the survey this year and more than 22 during the past decade, highlighting the country’s long-term decline.