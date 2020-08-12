The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Opinion

Will the Beirut port explosion bring about true change in Lebanon?

By Virginia Furness
August 12, 2020
Share

The government’s resignation this week could pave the way for reform – and unlock essential IMF funding – but is the will to change there?

Virginia Furness Middle East 1920px.png

In Beirut’s Karantina, an area devastated by an explosion at the city’s port on August 4, volunteers have stepped in to help clean up its streets.

They are helping the area’s vulnerable – and now homeless – residents where the state is not, braving fragile infrastructure caused by the blast, which killed at least 171 people and injured more than 6,000.

It is a cruel allegory for life in Lebanon, where a systemically corrupt government has pushed its people to breaking point.

“This is the saddest part,” a senior Lebanese banker tells Euromoney. “The people there have nothing anymore, there is no state, there is no government.

“Thank god for the young people. They are coming to sweep, to take away the trash.

Take out a complimentary trial

Take out a 7 day trial to gain unlimited access to Euromoney.com analysis and receive expertly-curated updates direct to your inbox.

 

Already a user?

Login now

 

We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree