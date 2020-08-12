Will the Beirut port explosion bring about true change in Lebanon?

In Beirut’s Karantina, an area devastated by an explosion at the city’s port on August 4, volunteers have stepped in to help clean up its streets.

They are helping the area’s vulnerable – and now homeless – residents where the state is not, braving fragile infrastructure caused by the blast, which killed at least 171 people and injured more than 6,000.

It is a cruel allegory for life in Lebanon, where a systemically corrupt government has pushed its people to breaking point.

“This is the saddest part,” a senior Lebanese banker tells Euromoney. “The people there have nothing anymore, there is no state, there is no government.

“Thank god for the young people. They are coming to sweep, to take away the trash.