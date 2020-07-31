Country risk: Politics and Covid-19 put Malaysia in a spin
The country is showing one of the more concerning trends among Asia’s emerging markets as politics and economics combine to increase investor risks.
It has been a challenging time for Malaysian investors.
The coronavirus crisis has taken a swipe at economic growth, sovereign debt is rising, and the political landscape is in flux.
This follows then-prime minsiter Mahathir Mohamed’s snap resignation in February and a factional tug of war that has seen current PM Muhyiddin Yassin, a Malay nationalist, gain the upper hand to become prime minister after pulling out of the Pakatan Harapan coalition to form a new alliance.
Muhyiddin gained a narrow victory after more recently ousting the lower house Speaker to install his own man, Azhar Azizan Harun.