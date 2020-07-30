Blockchain platforms see Covid-19 trade finance opportunity

Distributed-ledger technology-based transactions are slowly becoming more commonplace in trade finance.

Last month, Turkey’s Isbank became the first financial institution in that country to use the technology for a trade-finance transaction, for instance.

An interesting emerging platform is Russian-based Factorin, which has processed transactions with a total value of approximately $600 million since it launched in June 2019.

Chief executive Andrei Maklin says Factorin now has more than 500 active users – including 31 banks and two of the top five retailers in Russia.

“So far, most of the companies using the platform are retailers,” he says, “but we are seeing a growing trend of companies from other sectors, particularly telecoms, oil and gas and metallurgy.”