The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Awards

Awards for Excellence 2020: Best bank in Myanmar

July 15, 2020
Share

United Amara Bank

AfE 2020 logo 197x136

© 2020 Euromoney

Regional awards

View full 2020 results
myanmar

Myanmar

Best bank: UAB

Christopher Loh has transformed UAB. Since joining in 2017 as chief executive, he has shaken up management and invested heavily in digital. In October 2019 the bank moved its head office from a decrepit building next to a highway in the Yangon suburbs to a gleaming new high-rise in the heart of Myanmar’s capital.

Christopher-Loh-UAB-160x186

Christopher Loh,
United Amara Bank 

UAB splashes details of its funky new headquarters everywhere. The branch boasts facial recognition technology, an open workspace designed to encourage innovation and a Sony PlayStation for staff.

Of course, none of this would matter if UAB were unable to cut the financial mustard. Here, too, its success is undeniable. Net profit doubled in 2019 year on year, to K13.64 billion ($9.87 million), with total income up 35%, deposits up 10.8% and the bank’s loan book growing by 12.8%.

Its returns on equity and assets rose by a whopping 56.4% and 87% respectively over the period, with the bank’s capital adequacy ratio rising to 9%, from 7.9% a year earlier.

Loh has boosted net interest margins and profits while suppressing bad loans – the NPL ratio was below 5% in 2019 for the third straight year.

Over the awards period, UAB also signed partnerships with foreign institutions including insurer Manulife, Goethe University’s Frankfurt School and Singapore fintech firm Kashtec.

▲ Back to Asia country awards

Tags

Awards Awards for ExcellenceAwards
Share
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree