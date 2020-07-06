The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Opinion

Sovereign bonds: Give us an E, give us an S… but maybe hold the G

July 06, 2020
Share

Investors should stop pretending to care about ESG risks.

ESG-rusty-G-780.jpg



If their own research is to be believed, the world’s largest asset managers are fully seized of the importance of taking environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks into consideration when investing in sovereign Eurobonds.

Yet time and again, when it comes to the crunch, those same fund managers happily load up with long-term debt from regimes with weak governance and high political risk.

Take two recent bond sales from central and eastern Europe. On June 17, Belarus’s government raised $1.25 billion of funding – most of it with a maturity of more than 10 years – from international investors.

Two days later, the arrest of a leading opposition candidate for August’s presidential elections sparked a wave of protests, which were repressed with characteristic severity. Prices of the newly minted bonds duly plummeted.



Why were global funds happy to invest in the bonds of two notorious post-Soviet basket cases? The answer is the same today as it has been for decades, if not centuries


Buyers of Ukraine’s 12-year bond were luckier. On July 2, policymakers agreed to cancel the deal, which had already priced, after the resignation of respected central bank governor Yakiv Smoliy threw local markets into disarray.








You have reached premium content. Please log in to continue reading.

Read beyond the headlines with Euromoney

For over 50 years, our readers have looked to Euromoney to stay informed about the issues that matter in the international banking and financial markets. Find out more about our different levels of acces below.

SUBSCRIBE ONLINE TODAY

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com

Expert comment, long reads and in-depth analysis interviews with senior finance professionals

Access the results of our market-leading annual surveys across core financial services

Access the results of our annual awards, including the world-renowned Awards for Excellence

Your print copy of Euromoney magazine delivered monthly

£68.33 per month

Billed Annually

Subscribe today

FREE 7 DAY TRIAL

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com, including our top stories, long reads, expert analysis, and the results of our annual surveys and awards

Sign up to any of our newsletters, curated by our editors

Start free trial

LOGIN NOW

Already a user?

Login now

Tags

Opinion UkraineOpinionBelarusLeadersCapital MarketsEmerging EuropeJuly/August 2020
Share
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree