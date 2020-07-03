The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Treasury

Goldman takes on transaction banking

By Louise Bowman
July 03, 2020
Goldman Sachs has launched its transaction services business in the US, trusting that its superior tech will be enough to beat the incumbents.

Goldman Sachs launched its new US transaction banking offering in June.

Following the launch of its consumer brand, Marcus, in 2016, the move is the latest of the firm’s new initiatives to target big pools of revenue in markets where it does not need to capture commanding share to grow a profitable business quickly. 

This is all part of a drive to attract operating deposits to lower the bank’s own cost of funds. 

Goldman has been working on the initiative for some time. It had taken roughly $500 billion of its own operational flows and brought them onto its own platform by the end of 2019.

It stated at the end of last year that the expectation was to have third-party customers and clients of the firm on the platform in 2020.

By June, all clients signed up so far were existing Goldman customers.

Eduardo Vergara,
Goldman Sachs

“We started working on this two years ago. There was clearly an opportunity for a new entrant, but what form would it take?” explains Eduardo Vergara, global head of product and sales for transaction banking, who joined Goldman from California-based Silicon Valley Bank.




Treasury United StatesGoldman SachsNorth AmericaJuly/August 2020
Louise Bowman
Louise Bowman is Editor. She joined Euromoney in March 2006 and appointed deputy editor in 2014 and editor in 2020. Louise has worked for Euromoney in London and New York and also spent several years in Hong Kong writing for Asiamoney.
