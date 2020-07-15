Excellence in leadership in Asia 2020: Prime Bank

Awards for Excellence 2020

Prime Bank has barely paused during the Covid-19 crisis. The Dhaka-based bank was an early mover on coronavirus in south Asia, raising awareness of the pandemic among employees as early as January 30.

As the virus took a grip on the region, Prime Bank, under the leadership of managing director and CEO Rahel Ahmed, found new ways to help workers and customers alike. Since the start of the year it has joined forces in Bangladesh with five domestic NGOs, including the Bidyanondo and Jaago foundations, to raise much needed funds for under-pressure communities.

It has shown consistent willingness to be a leader in its home market in the last few turbulent months by promoting awareness of cybersecurity and fraud prevention, and by forming partnerships with hospitals and health centres in a country that struggles to meet the medical needs of its citizens at the best of times.