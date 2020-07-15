The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Awards

Excellence in leadership in Asia 2020: Prime Bank

July 15, 2020
Awards for Excellence 2020

Prime Bank has barely paused during the Covid-19 crisis. The Dhaka-based bank was an early mover on coronavirus in south Asia, raising awareness of the pandemic among employees as early as January 30.

As the virus took a grip on the region, Prime Bank, under the leadership of managing director and CEO Rahel Ahmed, found new ways to help workers and customers alike. Since the start of the year it has joined forces in Bangladesh with five domestic NGOs, including the Bidyanondo and Jaago foundations, to raise much needed funds for under-pressure communities.

It has shown consistent willingness to be a leader in its home market in the last few turbulent months by promoting awareness of cybersecurity and fraud prevention, and by forming partnerships with hospitals and health centres in a country that struggles to meet the medical needs of its citizens at the best of times.

