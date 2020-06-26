Sideways: Goldman Sachs and politics – DJ D-Sol may regret crossing AOC

Goldman Sachs chief executive David Solomon contributed $5,600 to Michelle Caruso-Cabrera, a former CNBC journalist who challenged Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in the recent Democratic primary election for the 14th congressional district in New York, which covers parts of the Bronx and Queens.

In a heavily Democratic constituency, the party nominee is virtually guaranteed a victory in the upcoming November 2020 election.

To the surprise of few neutral observers, Ocasio-Cortez – or AOC as she is widely known – won the primary vote comfortably and will almost certainly return to congress next year as one of the leaders of the reformist wing of the Democratic party.

The decision by Solomon – who is known as DJ D-Sol to many of his employees – to publicly oppose Ocasio-Cortez is more of a mystery.

Caruso-Cabrera had plenty of other financial donations from Wall Street, but many of them were from contributors who are openly aligned with Republican causes.

Blackstone chief executive Stephen Schwarzman is a friend and adviser to president Donald Trump, for example, so his opposition to Ocasio-Cortez was understandable – especially as she is a vocal critic of business practices in the private equity industry.