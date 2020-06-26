The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Opinion

Sideways: Goldman Sachs and politics – DJ D-Sol may regret crossing AOC

By Jon Macaskill
June 26, 2020
Share

Goldman Sachs chief executive David Solomon’s decision to back a rival to Democratic politician Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez may come back to haunt him.

David-Solomon-d-Sol-DJ-goldman-780.jpg



Goldman Sachs chief executive David Solomon contributed $5,600 to Michelle Caruso-Cabrera, a former CNBC journalist who challenged Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in the recent Democratic primary election for the 14th congressional district in New York, which covers parts of the Bronx and Queens.

In a heavily Democratic constituency, the party nominee is virtually guaranteed a victory in the upcoming November 2020 election.

To the surprise of few neutral observers, Ocasio-Cortez – or AOC as she is widely known – won the primary vote comfortably and will almost certainly return to congress next year as one of the leaders of the reformist wing of the Democratic party.

The decision by Solomon – who is known as DJ D-Sol to many of his employees – to publicly oppose Ocasio-Cortez is more of a mystery.

Caruso-Cabrera had plenty of other financial donations from Wall Street, but many of them were from contributors who are openly aligned with Republican causes.

Blackstone chief executive Stephen Schwarzman is a friend and adviser to president Donald Trump, for example, so his opposition to Ocasio-Cortez was understandable – especially as she is a vocal critic of business practices in the private equity industry.




You have reached premium content. Please log in to continue reading.

Read beyond the headlines with Euromoney

For over 50 years, our readers have looked to Euromoney to stay informed about the issues that matter in the international banking and financial markets. Find out more about our different levels of acces below.

SUBSCRIBE ONLINE TODAY

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com

Expert comment, long reads and in-depth analysis interviews with senior finance professionals

Access the results of our market-leading annual surveys across core financial services

Access the results of our annual awards, including the world-renowned Awards for Excellence

Your print copy of Euromoney magazine delivered monthly

£68.33 per month

Billed Annually

Subscribe today

FREE 7 DAY TRIAL

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com, including our top stories, long reads, expert analysis, and the results of our annual surveys and awards

Sign up to any of our newsletters, curated by our editors

Start free trial

LOGIN NOW

Already a user?

Login now

Tags

Opinion OpinionBankingMacaskill on MarketsUnited StatesGoldman SachsNorth AmericaJuly/August 2020
Share
Jon Macaskill
Jon Macaskill is a leading financial journalist with more than 25 years’ experience covering banking and markets from London and New York. He was named Best Editorial Commentator in 2016 State Street Institutional Press Awards for his monthly column in Euromoney
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree