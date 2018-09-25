The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Opinion

Goldman Sachs: It’s a yum for D-Sol’s banger

September 25, 2018
Banker-DJ David Solomon hits a sweet spot with remix review.

Verified buyer Electric Mower Guy absolutely loves it. He gives it five stars on Amazon Music along with an approving, if short, review. His summation of DJ D-Sol’s remix of Fleetwood Mac’s banger ‘Don’t stop’ comprises one word: “yum”. 

Euromoney so wanted to hate it. 

The chief executive to-be of Goldman Sachs, David Solomon, has no business enjoying such a delightful second job. But we have to agree with mower guy. His first track, released on Crowd Records in time for the summer festival season, is sweet indeed, especially the extended four-and-a-half-minute version, which gives just enough time for our inner dad dancer to get his groove on. We are the same age as Solomon after all and need a while to spin around the kitchen and embarrass the (now grown) kids.

