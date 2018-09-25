Goldman Sachs: It’s a yum for D-Sol’s banger

Verified buyer Electric Mower Guy absolutely loves it. He gives it five stars on Amazon Music along with an approving, if short, review. His summation of DJ D-Sol’s remix of Fleetwood Mac’s banger ‘Don’t stop’ comprises one word: “yum”.

Euromoney so wanted to hate it.

The chief executive to-be of Goldman Sachs, David Solomon, has no business enjoying such a delightful second job. But we have to agree with mower guy. His first track, released on Crowd Records in time for the summer festival season, is sweet indeed, especially the extended four-and-a-half-minute version, which gives just enough time for our inner dad dancer to get his groove on. We are the same age as Solomon after all and need a while to spin around the kitchen and embarrass the (now grown) kids.

Forget the three-minute A-side, if you’re going to pay $1.29 to Amazon – a client of Goldman of course.