Opinion

Macaskill on markets: Deutsche Bank veterans at SoftBank give Germany Inc another kick with Wirecard trade

By Jon Macaskill
June 25, 2020
A complex investment in Wirecard by Deutsche Bank veterans now working at SoftBank has effectively compounded the eventual embarrassment for Germany Inc from the failure of the online payments firm.


An unusual investment in stricken German digital payments firm Wirecard that was structured last year by executives at SoftBank’s Vision Fund helped the company to fend off doubts about its viability for over 12 months, until an apparent €1.9 billion accounting fraud emerged in June.

Wirecard has since lost most of a listed stock value that was once over €20 billion – a failure that was described by Felix Hufeld, head of German financial regulator BaFin, as “a complete disaster”.

Last year’s €900 million structured equity trade was put together by SoftBank’s Akshay Naheta, a former Deutsche Bank proprietary dealer, along with Rajeev Misra, Naheta’s one-time superior at Deutsche and current head of the $100 billion SoftBank Vision Fund.





