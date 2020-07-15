The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Canada's best bank 2020: Royal Bank of Canada

July 15, 2020
Canada’s biggest bank is a regular winner of the award for Canada’s best investment bank, but in 2020 it has clocked up another accolade for the first time since 2004.

For its consistently strong financial performance across its entire franchise, a performance repeated through the awards period and one that persisted even as the coronavirus crisis took hold, this year Royal Bank of Canada is also our pick as Canada’s best bank.

For the four fiscal quarters running to the end of February 2020, before the effect of coronavirus had begun to show up in earnings, RBC averaged a return on equity of 17%, at least two percentage points above its closest peer.

