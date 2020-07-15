North America's best bank for wealth management 2020: UBS

Awards for Excellence 2020

“I think this crisis has shown why being with a firm focused on wealth management as a primary business and having a global perspective matters to clients,” says Tom Naratil, co-chief executive of UBS global wealth management (GWM) and president of UBS Americas.

It’s hard to argue with that. UBS Wealth Management in the Americas saw $3.3 billion in net new money in the first quarter, and this year UBS wins the award for North America’s best bank for wealth management.

The Americas business has been performing so well that many of its strategies are now being rolled out in Europe. Setting a new quarterly record, profit before tax for the Americas GWM was up 16% in the first quarter of 2020 year on year, with average production per adviser up 15% year on year.