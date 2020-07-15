North America's best bank for advisory 2020: JPMorgan

Awards for Excellence 2020

The North American mergers and acquisitions advisory business has one obvious volume leader most years. This year is no different, but that doesn’t mean nothing else changes.

In the awards period under review, a different firm made a striking rise in the rankings to a close second place for completed M&A in the region, the culmination of years of progress and success in securing roles on some the very biggest transactions. JPMorgan is Euromoney’s choice as North America’s best bank for advisory.

“Ours is a very broad M&A franchise – there is a tendency to think only about the $10 billion-plus deals, but we work across the spectrum,” says Anu Aiyengar, co-head of global M&A at JPMorgan.