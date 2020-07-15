The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

North America's best bank for advisory 2020: JPMorgan

July 15, 2020
Awards for Excellence 2020

The North American mergers and acquisitions advisory business has one obvious volume leader most years. This year is no different, but that doesn’t mean nothing else changes.

In the awards period under review, a different firm made a striking rise in the rankings to a close second place for completed M&A in the region, the culmination of years of progress and success in securing roles on some the very biggest transactions. JPMorgan is Euromoney’s choice as North America’s best bank for advisory.

“Ours is a very broad M&A franchise – there is a tendency to think only about the $10 billion-plus deals, but we work across the spectrum,” says Anu Aiyengar, co-head of global M&A at JPMorgan.

