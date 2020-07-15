Western Europe's best bank for sustainable finance 2020: HSBC

Awards for Excellence 2020

There is fierce competition in sustainable finance in Western Europe, but this year one bank stands out for its commitment across all the sectors and countries in which it operates and for its work on ensuring the needs of both environment and society are addressed.

This year HSBC wins the award for the best bank for sustainable finance in Western Europe. Landmark green deals are HSBC’s bread and butter – and the last 12 months have proved to be no exception. The bank is on the roster for deals such as BNG’s $1 billion sustainability bond, the EIB’s £1 billion five-year green bond and AFD’s €1 billion green bond.