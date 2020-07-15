The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Latin America's best bank for corporate responsibility 2020: Vision Banco

July 15, 2020
Awards for Excellence 2020

This year Vision Banco wins the award for Latin America’s best bank for corporate responsibility.

The firm is both a member of the Principles for Responsible Banking and the Global Alliance for Banking on Values, underscoring its commitment to environment and society.

From just seven employees in 1992, the bank now looks after 800,000 clients and $1.2 billion in Paraguay. Under president Humberto Camperchioli Galeano, its employees have also consistently pushed themselves to be leaders in sustainability.

The bank is a force in microfinance, while inclusion is one of its core values. As one of the leading digital banks in the country, Vision Banco is able to reach into rural areas of Paraguay to provide microcredit as well as banking services.

