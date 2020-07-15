Latin America's best bank for transaction services 2020: Bank of America

Awards for Excellence 2020

Clients of transactions services want simplicity and speed, neither of which is easy for companies operating in regulatory cumbersome and often tech-light jurisdictions of Latin America.

Bank of America wins the award for the region’s best bank for transaction services due to its demonstrable results both for clients and in its own operations.

A big IT budget ($14 billion annually for the bank globally) is paying off in terms of customer satisfaction with its transaction services, covering from the aggregation and harnessing of treasury data to the convergence of wholesale and customer payments.

BofA’s investment in digital transaction services meets the rapid digitalization of organizations in the region in both the public and private sectors.