The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Awards

Latin America's best bank for transaction services 2020: Bank of America

July 15, 2020
Share

Awards for Excellence 2020

AfE 2020 logo 197x136

© 2020 Euromoney

Regional awards

View full 2020 results

Clients of transactions services want simplicity and speed, neither of which is easy for companies operating in regulatory cumbersome and often tech-light jurisdictions of Latin America.

Bank of America wins the award for the region’s best bank for transaction services due to its demonstrable results both for clients and in its own operations.

A big IT budget ($14 billion annually for the bank globally) is paying off in terms of customer satisfaction with its transaction services, covering from the aggregation and harnessing of treasury data to the convergence of wholesale and customer payments.

BofA’s investment in digital transaction services meets the rapid digitalization of organizations in the region in both the public and private sectors.

Take out a complimentary trial

Take out a 7 day trial to gain unlimited access to Euromoney.com analysis and receive expertly-curated updates direct to your inbox.

 

Already a user?

Login now

 

We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree