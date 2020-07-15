The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Awards

Latin America's best bank for financing 2020: Goldman Sachs

July 15, 2020
Share

Awards for Excellence 2020

AfE 2020 logo 197x136

© 2020 Euromoney

Regional awards

View full 2020 results

The best bank for financing in the region is Goldman Sachs.

Casual observers of the investment banking industry would be forgiven for not associating Goldman with outstanding performance in debt capital markets in the emerging markets in general, let alone in Latin America. But the bank is on a tear in the region and is clearly reaping the benefits from the focus that Carlos Mendoza, head of Latin America DCM, and Cristina Estrada, head of Latin America derivatives, have placed on this area.

Momentum is clearly on its side: the bank was the closest competitor to JPMorgan for the investment banking award. In the last few years Goldman has transformed its DCM franchise, moving from the bottom quartile to fourth in deal volumes in 2019, and so far this year it is ranked second to JPMorgan.

Take out a complimentary trial

Take out a 7 day trial to gain unlimited access to Euromoney.com analysis and receive expertly-curated updates direct to your inbox.

 

Already a user?

Login now

 

We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree