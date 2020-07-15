Latin America's best bank for financing 2020: Goldman Sachs

Awards for Excellence 2020

The best bank for financing in the region is Goldman Sachs.

Casual observers of the investment banking industry would be forgiven for not associating Goldman with outstanding performance in debt capital markets in the emerging markets in general, let alone in Latin America. But the bank is on a tear in the region and is clearly reaping the benefits from the focus that Carlos Mendoza, head of Latin America DCM, and Cristina Estrada, head of Latin America derivatives, have placed on this area.

Momentum is clearly on its side: the bank was the closest competitor to JPMorgan for the investment banking award. In the last few years Goldman has transformed its DCM franchise, moving from the bottom quartile to fourth in deal volumes in 2019, and so far this year it is ranked second to JPMorgan.