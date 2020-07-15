The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Awards

Latin America's best bank 2020: BBVA

July 15, 2020
Awards for Excellence 2020

Latin America’s best bank this year is BBVA. The Spanish-headquartered bank has long been vulnerable to competitors’ claims that it was more a federation than an integrated network of subsidiaries, but the bank’s most recent performance shows that the management – overseen by Jorge Sáenz-Azcúnaga, head of country monitoring at BBVA – has addressed this weakness.

The net attributable profit of its operations in south America increased to €721 million in 2019, representing growth of 64% (excluding the bank’s Chilean operations that were sold last year from the annual comparison).

BBVA sits its Mexican bank outside its south American organizational chart, but here too growth was solid if less spectacular at 8.2%,

