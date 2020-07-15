The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Middle East's best bank transformation 2020: National Bank of Bahrain

July 15, 2020
Awards for Excellence 2020

Under the stewardship of chief executive Jean-Christophe Durand, formerly head of BNP Paribas’s Middle East and Africa operations, National Bank of Bahrain (NBB) embarked on a radical transformation programme in 2017 that delivered impressive results during the awards period.

“We were always a solid, old-fashioned retail bank,” says Durand. “In 2017 we drew up the road map. Most importantly the transformation was made by people. We have a mindset of change, a mindset of transformation.”

Digital development was core to the bank’s strategy, with management deciding that every aspect of the banking experience had to be modernized. The bank began investing heavily in the latest technology, which included the transformation of systems, the digitalization of internal processes, the improvement of risk-management structures and improving compliance functions to international standards.

