The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Awards

Middle East's best bank for transaction services 2020: HSBC

July 15, 2020
Share

Awards for Excellence 2020

AfE 2020 logo 197x136

© 2020 Euromoney

Regional awards

View full 2020 results

HSBC retains its title as the Middle East’s best bank for transaction services for the second year running by stepping up to the challenge of helping customers trade and transact at a time of closed borders and supply-chain disruption. 

As countries reacted to Covid-19 by shutting borders and implementing curfews and lockdowns, concerns grew about the movement of supplies around the world, especially for urgently needed essential goods. As well as processing a huge increase in transactions, with all of its 400-strong team working from home, HSBC prioritized the movement of essential goods. 

“Over the last six to eight weeks, we have seen a tremendous increase in volumes around medical equipment, pharmaceuticals and food trade, which has increased by almost 30% to 40%,” says Sunil Veetil, head of global trade and receivables finance, Middle East, North Africa and Turkey. 

Take out a complimentary trial

Take out a 7 day trial to gain unlimited access to Euromoney.com analysis and receive expertly-curated updates direct to your inbox.

 

Already a user?

Login now

 

We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree