Middle East's best bank for financing 2020: First Abu Dhabi Bank

Awards for Excellence 2020

First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) is the number one bank for loans in the Mena region, with a 15.5% market share, arranging some 160 transactions including $5 billion of syndicated loans from April 2019 to March 2020. But it has also won numerous debt capital markets mandates across the region.

“We can go toe to toe with anyone on Mena loans and bonds,” says Andy Cairns, head of global corporate finance. “We have been deliberate in investing across our structuring, syndicate, sales and trading functions to offer a joined-up regional proposition complementary to the international bulge bracket.

“Our DCM business remains a key strength,” he continues.