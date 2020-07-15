The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Awards

Middle East's best investment bank 2020: HSBC

July 15, 2020
Share

Awards for Excellence 2020

AfE 2020 logo 197x136

© 2020 Euromoney

Regional awards

View full 2020 results

In a transformative year for capital markets in the Middle East, HSBC stands out as the region’s best investment bank, reclaiming the title it last won in 2017

A strong franchise across all investment banking products means that the bank has played a leading role in many of the region’s largest and most important deals. 

But what really stands out is both the pivotal role the bank has played in developing the Gulf’s capital markets, as well as its expertise in M&A and advisory, which will become vital as the region embarks on a period of adjustment in reaction to the Covid-19 pandemic and the slump in oil prices. 

HSBC has been integral in deepening regional capital markets, advising and supporting both Saudi Arabia and Kuwait in joining the MSCI indices. 

Take out a complimentary trial

Take out a 7 day trial to gain unlimited access to Euromoney.com analysis and receive expertly-curated updates direct to your inbox.

 

Already a user?

Login now

 

We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree