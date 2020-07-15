The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Awards

Asia's best bank for sustainable finance 2020: HSBC

July 15, 2020
Share

Awards for Excellence 2020

AfE 2020 logo 197x136

© 2020 Euromoney

Regional awards

View full 2020 results

The list of deals from 2019 and 2020 – green bonds, social bonds, sustainability bonds and ESG-linked loans – goes on and on for HSBC in Asia under Jonathan Drew, managing director, sustainable finance. 

It is the go-to bank for the financing of renewables and for those looking to transition to a less carbon-intensive future. HSBC also pushes scalable innovation in sustainability in a way that perhaps no other bank does. 

There were many firsts for the bank over the awards period. It was a bookrunner on the first-ever sustainable bond printed by the Republic of Korea and on the inaugural sustainability-linked loan issued in Asia’s hospitality sector, by Langham Hospitality Investments. 

Take out a complimentary trial

Take out a 7 day trial to gain unlimited access to Euromoney.com analysis and receive expertly-curated updates direct to your inbox.

 

Already a user?

Login now

 

We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree