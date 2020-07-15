Asia's best bank for sustainable finance 2020: HSBC

Awards for Excellence 2020

The list of deals from 2019 and 2020 – green bonds, social bonds, sustainability bonds and ESG-linked loans – goes on and on for HSBC in Asia under Jonathan Drew, managing director, sustainable finance.

It is the go-to bank for the financing of renewables and for those looking to transition to a less carbon-intensive future. HSBC also pushes scalable innovation in sustainability in a way that perhaps no other bank does.

There were many firsts for the bank over the awards period. It was a bookrunner on the first-ever sustainable bond printed by the Republic of Korea and on the inaugural sustainability-linked loan issued in Asia’s hospitality sector, by Langham Hospitality Investments.