Asia's best bank for advisory 2020: Morgan Stanley

Awards for Excellence 2020

Morgan Stanley rarely seems to put a foot wrong in Asia. As ever, it seemed to be everywhere last year, a key player on the deals that mattered most.

The sheer weight of transaction volume would have been enough to win the award for Asia’s best bank for advisory.

It headed the tables in Dealogic’s Asia ex-Japan M&A rankings; add Japan to the mix and its lead becomes unassailable. It advised on 85 M&A deals in Asia during the awards period, for a combined deal value of $145.9 billion.

It led the rankings in Singapore and South Korea, came within a whisker of first place in Indonesia and Japan, and placed a strong second in China-originated cross-border M&A.