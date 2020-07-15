Asia's best investment bank 2020: Citi

Awards for Excellence 2020

Quantity was never in doubt with Citi – every year, its capital markets team churn out the deals. When it adds quality to the mix, and an ability to innovate, it’s unbeatable.

Citi’s strength, from retail banking to wealth management, is undeniable. But a key factor working in its favour is the institutionalization of Asian firms.

More than ever, the region’s big multinationals are run by boards rather than single promoters, and this works to the benefit of a universal lender such as Citi, which likes to find good young firms, bank them as soon as possible and let their fortunes develop.

Under the leadership of its head of Asia Pacific banking, capital markets and advisory, Jan Metzger, Citi had a blockbuster year across the board.