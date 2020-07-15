The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Awards

Africa's best bank for wealth management 2020: Standard Bank

July 15, 2020
Share

Awards for Excellence 2020

AfE 2020 logo 197x136

© 2020 Euromoney

Regional awards

View full 2020 results

It’s hard to find a more comprehensive and cutting-edge offering in wealth management across Africa than that of Standard Bank, which is why the bank wins the award for best bank for wealth management in Africa once again.

One of its mottos is ‘banking on your terms’, which means giving clients a range of options in how they bank and transact. The latest option is a multi-currency digital wallet, Shyft. Each wallet contains up to five currencies and can be linked to a physical card.

“For clients who may have children studying abroad, for example, this means rather than sending money via Swift etc, parents can simply load the wallet with the relevant currency for their child’s residency, and those children can use the funds at point-of-sale terminals or draw the money they need from an ATM,” says Shaun Kotwal, head of Standard Bank wealth and investment South Africa.

Take out a complimentary trial

Take out a 7 day trial to gain unlimited access to Euromoney.com analysis and receive expertly-curated updates direct to your inbox.

 

Already a user?

Login now

 

We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree