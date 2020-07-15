The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Africa's best investment bank 2020: Standard Bank

July 15, 2020
Awards for Excellence 2020

At a time of global economic retrenchment, dollar volatility, slowing trade flows and border closures, Africa needs deeper localization of markets and financing. Standard Bank’s expertise in these fields makes it the clear choice for best investment bank in Africa this year.

Answering growing demand for local currency financing, the bank launched a multicurrency facility (MCF) in 2019; it is the bank’s fastest growing product and the first product of its kind in Africa.

“We’re seeing a growing desire for local-currency financing,” says head of investment banking in the Africa region, Anne Aliker. “The old reservation about interest-rate differentials between dollars and local currency is really starting to hurt clients as currencies depreciate.

