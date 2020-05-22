The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Opinion

Traders can take the office, but not the Tube

By Peter Lee
May 22, 2020
If the people won’t come to the office post-lockdown, maybe the office must come to the people.

There is a lot of earnest talk right now over how flexible banks will be in allowing – maybe even requiring – staff to continue working from home in the months ahead.

Speaking after Barclays first-quarter results at the end of April, chief executive Jes Staley said: “The notion of putting 7,000 people in a building may be a thing of the past.”

Anyone who has made the mistake of a booking a lunchtime meeting in any banking tower in Canary Wharf or Manhattan and has any good ideas about how to social distance in the elevators at that time of day will find a lot of senior executives eager to hear them.




