The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Opinion

Russia digital banking: Don’t ask Oleg

May 19, 2020
Share

Tinkoff Bank’s virtual assistant is good for eating out, but not food for thought.

meaning-of-life-magnifying-780.jpg



Russia’s Tinkoff Bank is famously at the bleeding edge of technology.

So, when Euromoney heard that its new digital assistant, Oleg, could discuss “open-ended topics like the meaning of life”, we were quite excited.

Keen to find out what a bot from the land of Tolstoy, Dostoevsky and Chekhov had to say about existential questions, we asked a couple of Russian speakers with Tinkoff accounts to put Oleg to the test.

Alas, Oleg doesn’t seem to have learned much from the Russian greats.

Joke

To one user who asked for advice on managing a heavy workload, he replied simply: “Study” – but declined to specify what topic. He did tell her a joke, but it was of a standard well below that found in the average Christmas cracker.

Others found him less forthcoming.




Take out a complimentary trial

Take out a 7 day trial to gain unlimited access to Euromoney.com analysis and receive expertly-curated updates direct to your inbox.

 

Already a user?

Login now

 

We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree