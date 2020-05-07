The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Opinion

Zut alors! SocGen may face bigger equity derivatives challenges than peers

By Mark Baker
May 07, 2020
Weight a business towards structured products, and life can quickly get uncomfortable.

Selling volatility is a dangerous game. Having a little of it around is a good thing, to encourage clients to buy the stuff that your structured equity division churns out. Too much of it, however, and the hedges that sit behind that business can blow up in your face.

That’s what happened in the first quarter of 2020 at those French banks that make a business of selling structured products. But not all bad experiences were equal.

On paper, they looked similar enough. Revenues in the equities division at BNP Paribas fell to minus €87 million, a swing of nearly 120% in the wrong direction when compared with the first quarter of 2019. At Natixis, equities was minus-€32 million, a swing of 125%.

Frédéric Oudéa, Societe Generale

At Societe Generale, the business at least stayed in the black, with revenues of €9 million, for a fall of 99%.


