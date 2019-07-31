The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Fintech

ING: Hamers draws up his European masterplan

By Dominic O’Neill
July 31, 2019
Digital-obsessed chief executive Ralph Hamers has pushed ING towards what is perhaps the biggest bank transformation in Europe. Can it become a model for how to build a globally competitive retail bank, straddling the continent’s fragmented markets?

There is no hiding the passion with which Ralph Hamers has pursued digitalization, since his promotion to ING’s chief executive five years ago.

He has hammered home the Dutch bank’s internet-era advantages, making it stand out from the pack of European banks still struggling to find a place in the post-crisis world. From being forced to sell insurer NN Group as a condition of its 2008 bailout, now it can even contemplate Europe’s most important bank acquisition for more than a decade: Commerzbank.




