Africa's best bank transformation 2019: Absa

Awards for Excellence 2019

Across the continent, the banking sector feared the consequences of the withdrawal of Barclays.

But Absa, the bank it left behind, is seemingly enjoying its independence.

Absa has become a truly African bank. It is now trading on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange under its new name and ticker – ABG, not BGA, as it once was.

But it is not the bank’s rebranding exercise that makes it Africa’s best bank for transformation this year but the strength of its financials, despite the disruption surrounding Barclays’ withdrawal.

René van Wyk

The group’s headline earnings grew 3% to R16.1