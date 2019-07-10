The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Awards

Africa's best bank transformation 2019: Absa

July 10, 2019
Awards for Excellence 2019

Regional awards

Across the continent, the banking sector feared the consequences of the withdrawal of Barclays.

But Absa, the bank it left behind, is seemingly enjoying its independence.

Absa has become a truly African bank. It is now trading on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange under its new name and ticker – ABG, not BGA, as it once was.

But it is not the bank’s rebranding exercise that makes it Africa’s best bank for transformation this year but the strength of its financials, despite the disruption surrounding Barclays’ withdrawal.

Rene van Wyk_ABSA_160x186

René van Wyk

The group’s headline earnings grew 3% to R16.1

