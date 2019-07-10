The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Africa's best investment bank 2019: Standard Bank

July 10, 2019
Awards for Excellence 2019

The shine may have come off emerging markets in recent years, but for those willing to take the risk, there are still excellent opportunities. 

Standard Bank, led by head of investment banking in the Africa regions Anne Aliker, has become the investment bank of choice for corporates and sovereigns across the continent and is Africa’s best investment bank this year.

Over the last 12 months, Standard Bank has participated in some of the continent’s highest profile deals. These include the dual listing of Vivo Energy on the London and Johannesburg stock exchanges in September 2018 – the first dual listing on the LSE and the JSE. 

It was the largest sub-Saharan IPO in 2018 and the fourth largest IPO in the region since 2010.

