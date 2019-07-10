CEE's best bank for transaction services 2019: UniCredit

Awards for Excellence 2019

Economic globalization has created a complex web of global supply chains that are reflected in the trade and cash management needs of regional and international corporates.

In CEE one bank, UniCredit, stands out as the region’s best for transaction services because of its flexible and innovative approach to the cash and trade finance landscape in the region – especially as local and regional champions there are increasingly setting their sights further afield.

Under Claudio Camozzo, head of transactional sales and trade services, UniCredit combines local knowledge and an international footprint to offer corporate clients full-service cash and trade capabilities in the region.

For example, UniCredit International Centres (UICs) provide customers with experienced relationship managers who specialize in cross-border business, speak multiple languages and have deep local market knowledge.