CEE's best bank for wealth management 2019: UniCredit

Awards for Excellence 2019

Household net financial wealth in CEE has roughly doubled since 2006 and private banking and wealth management services are increasingly in demand across the region.

One bank is serving private clients and individuals in 12 CEE countries, and the CEE is its most profitable business line – UniCredit, which wins the award of the region’s best bank for wealth management.

In addition to having an extensive retail network to leverage across the region (where it hopes to serve 2.6 million net new customers by the end of 2019), the bank pulls from its expertise from elsewhere in Europe – often from its structured products team in Germany.

Insurance products were added to the list last year, following two exclusive strategic partnership agreements with Allianz and Generali for distribution for individuals and small businesses in Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia and Slovenia.