CEE's best digital bank 2019: Akbank

Awards for Excellence 2019

Stiff competition and a large, young, dynamic population have provided fertile conditions for the development of digital banking in Turkey and created some of the most tech-forward lenders in CEE.

Even by Turkish standards, however, Akbank stands out. Early adoption of a mobile-first strategy and copious investment in innovation have propelled the lender past rivals such as Garanti BBVA in recent years, as well as making a substantial contribution to its bottom line.

Akbank boasts five million active users of its digital channels, while take-up of mobile banking services topped 60% last year. Growth in the number of mobile banking users has slowed slightly from the initial highs but is still running at around 20% a year.