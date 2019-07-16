Asia's best bank for wealth management 2019: Credit Suisse

Awards for Excellence 2019

Our review period was a difficult one for private banking operations in the region, as it was worldwide: the fourth quarter wiped out huge chunks of revenues and assets for some international and local players, and it was a year that required sound individual advice for clients.

Credit Suisse’s model, more than anyone else’s in Asia, rests upon links between investment banking and private banking teams; bonuses come out of the same pool and bankers are remunerated in part by how well they linked the two.

In Asia both are housed within a single unit, called Wealth Management & Connected (WM&C), which was able to withstand the market volatility through 2018 with greater resilience than free-standing operations.