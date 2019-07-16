The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Awards

Asia's best bank 2019: DBS

July 16, 2019
Share

Awards for Excellence 2019

afe-19-logo-196x160

© 2019 Euromoney

Regional awards

View full 2019 results


DBS
 regains the best bank in Asia award it first won three years ago, for showing how innovation, digital vision and creative thinking can not only sound good but also translate into record profits and resilient margins.

The Singapore-based bank has long been a role model for banks seeking to undertake a digital transformation, and has attempted it on a scale rarely seen at an international bank, with root-and-branch disruption from the front office through the plumbing to the data centres, and at every level from the branch teller to the chief executive.

But DBS’s particular skill has been to undertake such a journey while remaining consistently profitable, losing no momentum while reinventing itself. The 2018 full year brought a 28% increase in net profit to a record high of S$5.63

Take out a complimentary trial

Take out a 7 day trial to gain unlimited access to Euromoney.com analysis and receive expertly-curated updates direct to your inbox.

 

Already a user?

Login now

 

We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree