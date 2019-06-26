Middle East's best bank for sustainable finance 2019: HSBC

Awards for Excellence 2019

When it comes to supporting the transition to a low carbon future across the Middle East, one bank is leading the way – HSBC, which wins the award this year for the Middle East’s best bank for sustainable finance.

It was the mandated lead arranger, for example, on the $2bn green rotating credit facility of UAE’s port operator, DP World. It has also been a lender on important environmental deals such as Urbaser’s contract with Be’ah, an Omani waste company, to develop sustainable waste water treatment and recycling plants.



Sabrin Rahman



“We want to help sustainable finance develop holistically across all sectors the region in addition to supporting our colleagues on this journey,” says Sabrin Rahman, regional head of sustainability, and that commitment is clear.