Middle East's best digital bank 2019: Emirates NBD

Awards for Excellence 2019

Though the Middle East’s banking sector once lagged behind others in digital technology, that has been changing in recent years.

Some banks have made a push over the past year to catch up with the advances that have taken the sector by storm. Among them we may count Kuwait Finance House, which reduced turnaround time on transactions and launched a chatbot to assist customers more consistently.

But no bank has driven these efforts more convincingly than Emirates NBD. The Dubai-based institution, led by Shayne Nelson since 2013, committed to spend AED1 billion ($272 million) on its digitization over the period 2017-2020.

Shayne Nelson

Leading the market for digital banking, the bank expanded its contactless payment facilities to include Google Pay last year, while its online bank Liv has gone from strength to strength.