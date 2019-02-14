The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Opinion

Santander non-call becomes a non-event

February 14, 2019
Share

The bizarre communications management of the announcement prompts more head shaking than the actual event itself.

Question_mark_780

On February 12, Banco Santander did not call a perpetual instrument that many in the market had expected it not to call. The price of those bonds briefly dipped from their pre-announcement level of 98.7 cents to just below 97c but had recovered to 98.367c by the following day.

On paper, this doesn’t look like much of a story. But this is the subordinated debt market, which does not react well to things not panning out exactly as expected. Particularly when it comes to calling bonds. Subordinated debt instruments are priced to their first call date: it is taken as read that they will then be called.

In 2008, when Deutsche Bank announced that it would not call a €1 billion lower tier-2 issue because this would be more expensive that extending it, the entire European iTraxx subordinated index widened out by more than 10 basis points.


Take out a complimentary trial

Take out a 7 day trial to gain unlimited access to Euromoney.com analysis and receive expertly-curated updates direct to your inbox.

 

Already a user?

Login now

 

We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree