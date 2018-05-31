Near-death experience: when AT1 went to hell and back

Illustration: Justin Metz

It is early February 2016 when Larissa Knepper, a fixed income trader at Nomura, takes a call from a client asking her to bid on a €5 million piece of Rabobank additional tier-1 (AT1) paper.

It’s a jittery time. Deutsche Bank’s AT1s are down to the high 80s. But this is an important real money account – the kind of name any trader would like to be doing more with. Unlike many of her peers, Knepper has gone into February with a short AT1 position.