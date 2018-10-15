Blankfein on social media: ‘One thing I look forward to is unrestrained tweeting’

David Solomon and Lloyd Blankfein. Click the image to watch the video. Source: Goldman Sachs

In a somewhat one-sided chat with his replacement David Solomon, the outgoing Goldman Sachs chief Lloyd Blankfein described how much he was looking forward to being able to tweet about stuff he wants to tweet about, not always having to consider the Goldman Sachs angle in his social media activities.

“I might venture forward with my own opinions with little regard as to whether they serve the interests and constituencies of Goldman Sachs,” he declared, rather daringly.

Perched rather awkwardly on a stool in the firm’s headquarters in New York, Blankfein seemed at pains to point out how qualified Solomon is to take over the reins.

“You are so much more equipped and prepared than I was when I went in,” he told Solomon.