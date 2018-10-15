The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Blankfein on social media: ‘One thing I look forward to is unrestrained tweeting’

October 15, 2018
Ex-Goldman CEO off the leash as he hands over to Solomon.

David Solomon and Lloyd Blankfein. Click the image to watch the video. Source: Goldman Sachs



In a somewhat one-sided chat with his replacement David Solomon, the outgoing Goldman Sachs chief Lloyd Blankfein described how much he was looking forward to being able to tweet about stuff he wants to tweet about, not always having to consider the Goldman Sachs angle in his social media activities.

“I might venture forward with my own opinions with little regard as to whether they serve the interests and constituencies of Goldman Sachs,” he declared, rather daringly.

Perched rather awkwardly on a stool in the firm’s headquarters in New York, Blankfein seemed at pains to point out how qualified Solomon is to take over the reins.

“You are so much more equipped and prepared than I was when I went in,” he told Solomon.




