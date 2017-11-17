The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Opinion

Lloyd Blankfein is Twitter’s anti-Trump

November 17, 2017
Share

The Goldman Sachs chief shows how less can be much, much more.

If The Dimon is banking’s answer to The Donald, might Lloyd Blankfein be Twitter’s anti-Trump?

‎Blankfein posted his first tweet on June 1, about six years after signing up for an account. Unlike Trump, he’s pretty choosy about when he tweets – about 25 times since then. 

The Donald ‎eructates into the Twittersphere that many times in a couple of days.

So rarely has Lloyd felt the need to do the same that his 70,000 followers must assume every pronouncement to be the result of careful consideration. They certainly read differently to Trump’s. No “Sad!” here. It can be pretty wordy stuff.

Zinger

He’s already being unreliable, though. Having tweeted on November 7 that he liked “the discipline of 140” as Twitter was trialling a doubling of its character count, just two tweets later (on Thursday) he was firing off a 264-character zinger. Who knows, perhaps he told them to change the limit. 

But what a zinger it was, calling for a second Brexit vote. And this just after his cheeky mentions of how much he likes Frankfurt and Paris. 

It was Frankfurt for the weather and Paris for the food. So he got one right.



Tags

Opinion Front EndGoldman SachsNorth AmericaDecember 2017
Share
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree