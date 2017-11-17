Lloyd Blankfein is Twitter’s anti-Trump

If The Dimon is banking’s answer to The Donald, might Lloyd Blankfein be Twitter’s anti-Trump?

‎Blankfein posted his first tweet on June 1, about six years after signing up for an account. Unlike Trump, he’s pretty choosy about when he tweets – about 25 times since then.

The Donald ‎eructates into the Twittersphere that many times in a couple of days.

So rarely has Lloyd felt the need to do the same that his 70,000 followers must assume every pronouncement to be the result of careful consideration. They certainly read differently to Trump’s. No “Sad!” here. It can be pretty wordy stuff.

Zinger

He’s already being unreliable, though. Having tweeted on November 7 that he liked “the discipline of 140” as Twitter was trialling a doubling of its character count, just two tweets later (on Thursday) he was firing off a 264-character zinger. Who knows, perhaps he told them to change the limit.

But what a zinger it was, calling for a second Brexit vote. And this just after his cheeky mentions of how much he likes Frankfurt and Paris.

It was Frankfurt for the weather and Paris for the food. So he got one right.